Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.