Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is …
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds light a…