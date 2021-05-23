The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of …
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Toda…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is …
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona will see warm temperatures this Tu…