The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN
