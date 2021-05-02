 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

