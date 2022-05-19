Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Winona, MN
