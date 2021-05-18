Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN
