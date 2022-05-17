Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
