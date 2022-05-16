Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Winona, MN

Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.