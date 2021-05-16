 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

