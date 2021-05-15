 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

