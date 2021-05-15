Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.