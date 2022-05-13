Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecas…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance …
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There…
This evening in Winona: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. L…