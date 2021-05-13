 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

