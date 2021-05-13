Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN
