Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Winona, MN
