Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Winona, MN
