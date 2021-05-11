Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. T…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees.…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.