Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

