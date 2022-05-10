Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Winona, MN
