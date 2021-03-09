Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN

Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.