Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Winona, MN
