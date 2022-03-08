Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. L…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesd…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see g…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 22-degree low is forecaste…