Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Winona, MN
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
