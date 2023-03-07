Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Winona, MN
