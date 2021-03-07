Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.