It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Don…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Th…