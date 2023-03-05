Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.