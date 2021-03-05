Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.