Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Don…
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…