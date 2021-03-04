Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Winona, MN
