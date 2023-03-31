The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday evening. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding cou…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see su…