The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.