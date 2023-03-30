Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see su…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…