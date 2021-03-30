 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

