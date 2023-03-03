Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.