Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.