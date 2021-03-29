Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Winona, MN
