Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.