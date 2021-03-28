Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN
