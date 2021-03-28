 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabaman barely makes it to safety during tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News