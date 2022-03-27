Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Winona, MN
