 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabaman barely makes it to safety during tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News