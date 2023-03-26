Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degree…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …