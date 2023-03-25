Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degree…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. There is on…