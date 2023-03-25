Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.