Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

