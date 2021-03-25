Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Winona, MN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.