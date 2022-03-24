Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Winona, MN
