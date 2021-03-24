 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

