Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. L…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You …
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Cool…