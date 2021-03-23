Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.