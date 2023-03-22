Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Winona, MN
