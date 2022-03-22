Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.