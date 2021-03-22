Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.