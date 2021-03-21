Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.