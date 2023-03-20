Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Winona, MN
