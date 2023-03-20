Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.